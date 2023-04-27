Sony has scheduled an Xperia product launch event on May 11, where the company is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 V. In a tweet earlier today, the official Sony Xperia account teased that the device will come with a 'Next-gen Sensor' and offer 'Next-gen Imaging.' The launch event will be held in Japan from 1 p.m. local time/ 6 a.m. CEST. Online speculations suggest that Sony could also announce the Xperia 10 V alongside the flagship device, much like last year when the company unveiled the Xperia 1 IV and the Xperia 10 IV at the same event.

Sony is yet to confirm any details about its upcoming flagship, but the company had earlier revealed plans to launch a new Xperia phone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC this year, meaning it will very likely power the upcoming device. Leaked renders from earlier this year suggest that the Xperia 1 V will have a tall, industrial design with flat sides like its predecessor, as well as a triple-camera setup at the back. The renders also show a 3.5mm headphone socket at the top and a USB-C port at the bottom.

In terms of hardware, the device could feature a flat 6.5-inch OLED display of unknown resolution and refresh rate, while the amount of RAM could be upped to 16GB. On the imaging side, the triple camera setup could include a couple of 12MP sensors alongside a 48MP wide-angle shooter, while the front-facing selfie cam is said to be a 12MP unit. Interestingly, the Zeiss camera branding is missing from the renders, so we'll be curious to see whether the upcoming device will have Zeiss lenses or not.

It is worth noting that next month's event will be held in Japan, meaning the Xperia 1 V and the Xperia 10 V will likely be exclusive to Sony's home market at launch. The company followed a similar strategy last year when it launched the Xperia 1 IV in Japan in May before bringing it to the U.S. in September. With things likely to remain the same this year, we'll be waiting to see when the upcoming devices will make their way to the U.S. and other global markets.