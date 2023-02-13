Sony's stuck with a particular design aesthetic over the past few years with its smartphones, so this latest leak comes as no surprise.

Sony's been in a league of its own the past few years when it comes to smartphones. While it has made devices featuring some impressive specifications and technology, it's also made it hard for consumers to embrace thanks to the devices lofty price tags. Now, it looks like we're getting a detailed look at Sony's Xperia 1 V, which looks sleek, yet familiar.

The leaks were provided to Green Smartphones by well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer otherwise known as OnLeaks. The renders give us a good idea of what to expect from Sony's upcoming smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 V. Of course, Sony hasn't officially announced the handset yet, but with Mobile World Congress just around the corner, there's a good chance we might see an announcement there.

As far as details go, if the reported information is correct, we're looking at a handset that will pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, with potentially up to 16GB RAM, although the latter specification hasn't been confirmed. The Sony Xperia 1 V will have a large 6.5-inch display, most likely an OLED panel, which could feature 4K resolution, judging from past Sony releases.

When it comes to the camera, the handset could arrive with a triple camera setup, with the main sensor coming in at 12MP. In addition, it could also pack a 48MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto. These will no doubt be strong points for Sony's smartphone, but the competition has become quite fierce over the past year, so it'll be exciting to see what kind of enhancements the Xperia 1 V brings.

While there is no priced mentioned in the report, there is a chance that this product could be quite costly, if the past is any indication. Of course, we'll have to wait and see, as there wasn't a release date or timeframe attached to the news article. Hopefully, we will see this make its debut at MWC 2023.

Source: Green Smartphones, OnLeaks (Twitter)