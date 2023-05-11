Sony smartphones look good, but sometimes you just want a refreshed design or something entirely different. Unfortunately, with its latest releases, we won't be getting that, as the company has decided to stick to its guns by using the same familiar design from years prior. Of course, you're still going to get refreshed internals and some new features here and there, which is going to be most important. With that said, the Xperia 1 V and Xperia 10 V probably won't top any sales figures, but judging by the specifications, these devices could end up becoming some of the best Android smartphones this year.

Sony Xperia 1 V

Source: Sony

Today, Sony announced its top-end Xperia 1 V powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 12GB RAM. The device has a brilliant 6.5 inch OLED display with 21:9 screen ratio and a resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels. That's right, this phone has a 4K display, something you don't traditionally see on many phones. But perhaps its most impressive feature is its camera, with the company claiming that this device comes with the world's first "newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel." To put that into simpler terms, the new sensor is going to be able to take in more light, reducing image noise, providing better photo and video quality with a wider dynamic range.

The device will make use of 48MP main sensor, along with a 12MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide. Those that love taking videos will also be happy to know that the new phone will have S-Cinetone for mobile, giving creators the ability to shoot impressive content without the need for deep edits. Furthermore, keeping the subject in focus becomes a breeze with real time eye autofocus and object tracking capabilities. Sony even pulls more tricks from its high-end camera by offering a Product Showcase setting that will be able to quickly switch focus to a product whenever it's brought into the frame.

And if that wasn't enough, users can shoot up to 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second on the main, ultrawide and telephoto sensors. While it will never be able to take the place of dedicated camera, it can get really close, making the Xperia 1 V a great option when you just need to point and shoot. The phone has a large 5,000mAh battery which should provide plenty of juice to last throughout the day. Of course, all of this capability doesn't come cheap with the handset being priced right not at "approximately €1399/£1299." It's unclear how much storage will be available on this model, but Sony will provide three different color options coming in at black, platinum silver and khaki green. For those eager to get their hands on this unit, Sony has plans to make it available sometime in June.

Sony Xperia 10 V

Source: Sony

Sony also announced a new mid-range device for this year with the Xperia 10 V. While the top-tier flagship is all business, the Xperia 10 V is a bit looser, portraying a more youthful and relaxed image with its vibrant colors tones like lavender, sage and green. If those colors aren't your thing, it also comes in white and black. The Xperia 10 V comes with a 6.1-inch, full HD+ OLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a reasonably powerful triple camera setup with a wide, ultrawide, and telephoto.

Sony doesn't offer much in the way of specifications for this model, but the device will come with a Snapdragon 695 SoC, 6GB RAM and will have 128GB of internal storage. As far as expansion goes, the phone will have a microSD slot, making it easy to add additional storage. One thing that it does state however is that this device is weighs in at just 159g, making it the "world’s lightest 5G smartphone with a battery of 5,000mAh or higher capacity." This might matter to some folks, so if you're after a light smartphone that packs tons of battery life, this phone might be the right one for you. This model will be quite affordable with Sony sharing that it will come in at €449/£399, and will be available sometime in June. If interested in watching the product launch, you can check it out in full presentation below.