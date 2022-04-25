Sony’s mid-range Xperia 10 II is getting its stable Android 12 update

Towards the end of last month, Sony rolled out stable Android 12 updates for the Xperia 10 III and the Xperia Pro-I. The update brought all the new Android 12 features to the devices, along with the Android security patches for February 2022. Sony is now rolling out a similar update for the older Xperia 10 II, but it packs newer security patches.

The Android 12 update for the Sony Xperia 10 II has started rolling out to users in South East Asia. It measures around 900MB and has the version number 59.2.A.0.422. As mentioned earlier, the update brings all the new Android 12 features to the device, but it doesn’t feature the older February 2022 security patches. Instead, Sony is shipping the update with the March 2022 patches.

A screenshot of the update shared on Reddit further reveals that the update won’t affect user data. In addition, it also reveals that users won’t be able to roll back to the previous Android 11 release after installing the update. Sony has not shared a release timeline for other regions at the moment, but we expect the company to release the update in other regions over the next few weeks. If you haven’t received the update already, you can check for it manually by heading to the software updates section in the device settings.

Alternatively, you can download the full firmware package using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg. After downloading the firmware package, you can install it on your phone using Flashtool (GUI) or Newflasher (CUI).

For the unaware, Android 12 is a massive update that brings plenty of features and improvements. You can expect to see new additions like the updated Material You design, revamped Quick Settings panel, Privacy Dashboard, new home screen widgets, camera and mic privacy indicators, and more on your Xperia 10 II after installing the update.

