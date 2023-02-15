After rolling out Android 13 to its flagship Xperia 1 IV in November, the Xperia 5 IV along with a bunch of older flagships in December, and the Xperia 10 IV just last month, Sony is now bringing the latest flavor of Android to one more Xperia phone. The Japanese OEM has started rolling out the stable Android 13 update to 2021’s mid-range Xperia 10 III.

The update carrying software version 62.2.A.0.367 is currently available for the global dual-SIM (XQ-BT52) variant of the phone in multiple European and Asian countries. As for what to expect from the new software, the updated firmware brings along many exciting features and improvements to the table that Google introduced in Android 13. It also bumps the security patch level to January 2023.

Notably, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690-powered third generation Xperia 10 went on sale with Android 11 pre-installed. Because it’s unlikely that Sony will continue updating the mid-ranger in the future, the Android 13 release should be the last big firmware bump the Xperia 10 III ever receives.

We should see the Xperia 10 III's Android 13 OTA popping up for other regional variants over the coming days and weeks. While you may opt for the Xperia Companion app to download the update for your phone, it'll be a lot easier to skip the waiting queue and download the new build directly from the company’s update server for manual flashing by our own community-developed tools like XperiFirm and Newflasher.

Sony Xperia 10 III XDA forums

Although it may seem like the end of the road for Xperia 10 III users, you can always give the device a new lease on life with some of the custom ROMs and Generic System Images (GSIs) available on our forums. Moreover, the phone is a part of Sony’s Open Devices Program, which means the aftermarket development community can have official access to most of the low-level software binaries required to compile a functional build of AOSP with minimal effort.

Source: XDA forums