Sony’s new Xperia 10 III has a bigger battery, faster chipset, and 5G support
Earlier today, Sony officially unveiled its new flagship lineup for 2021 in the form of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. Towards the end of the launch event, Sony also made a very brief announcement of the Xperia 10 III, the company’s latest mid-range offering. The new Xperia 10 III (Xperia 10 Mark 3) succeeds the last year’s Xperia 10 II and brings along many improvements, including a bigger battery, 5G support, a faster chipset, and more.
Xperia 10 III: Specifications
|Specification
|Xperia 10 III
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690:
Adreno 619
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/2.0
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Security
|Rear-mounted fingerprint reader
|Software
|Android 11
The Xperia 10 III features the same 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display as its predecessor. That means we’re still getting a 60Hz panel here. On the inside, the phone now uses a more capable Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. On the back, you get a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter flanked by two 8MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.
The battery capacity sees a substantial upgrade, with the new model now packing a 4,500mAh cell compared to the measly 3,600mAh battery on its predecessor. The phone charges via a 30W fast charger, and Sony claims its Xperia Adaptive Charging solution will keep the battery healthy even after 3 years of use.
Finally, the Xperia 10 III comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, IP68 water and dust protection, and a microSD card slot.
Pricing & Availability
The Xperia 10 III comes in Black, Blue, Purple, and Pink colors and will be available in “early summer”. Sony hasn’t yet revealed the exact availability and pricing details.