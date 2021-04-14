Sony’s new Xperia 10 III has a bigger battery, faster chipset, and 5G support
Earlier today, Sony officially unveiled its new flagship lineup for 2021 in the form of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. Towards the end of the launch event, Sony also made a very brief announcement of the Xperia 10 III, the company’s latest mid-range offering. The new Xperia 10 III (Xperia 10 Mark 3) succeeds the last year’s Xperia 10 II and brings along many improvements, including a bigger battery, 5G support, a faster chipset, and more.

Xperia 10 III: Specifications

SpecificationXperia 10 III
Dimensions and Weight
  • 154 x 68 x 6.3mm
  • 169g
Display
  • 6.0-inch OLED HDR
  • FHD+ (2520 x 1080)
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • 97% DCI-P3
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • 120Hz touch sampling rate
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon 690:

  • 2x Kryo 560 Gold @ 2GHz
  • 6x Kryo 560 Silver @ 1.7GHz

Adreno 619

RAM and Storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 128GB UFS flash storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh battery
  • 30W fast charger
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 12MP f/1.8, 1/2.8″, 27mm
  • Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 1/4″, 16mm
  • Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 1/4″, 54mm
Front Camera8MP, f/2.0
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity
  • 5G
  • Bluetooth 5.1
  • USB Type C (USB 3.1 Gen1)
  • WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
SecurityRear-mounted fingerprint reader
SoftwareAndroid 11

The Xperia 10 III features the same 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display as its predecessor. That means we’re still getting a 60Hz panel here. On the inside, the phone now uses a more capable Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. On the back, you get a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter flanked by two 8MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

Xperia 10 III in various colors

The battery capacity sees a substantial upgrade, with the new model now packing a 4,500mAh cell compared to the measly 3,600mAh battery on its predecessor. The phone charges via a 30W fast charger, and Sony claims its Xperia Adaptive Charging solution will keep the battery healthy even after 3 years of use.

Finally, the Xperia 10 III comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, IP68 water and dust protection, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availability

The Xperia 10 III comes in Black, Blue, Purple, and Pink colors and will be available in “early summer”. Sony hasn’t yet revealed the exact availability and pricing details.

