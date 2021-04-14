Sony’s new Xperia 10 III has a bigger battery, faster chipset, and 5G support

Earlier today, Sony officially unveiled its new flagship lineup for 2021 in the form of the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III. Towards the end of the launch event, Sony also made a very brief announcement of the Xperia 10 III, the company’s latest mid-range offering. The new Xperia 10 III (Xperia 10 Mark 3) succeeds the last year’s Xperia 10 II and brings along many improvements, including a bigger battery, 5G support, a faster chipset, and more.

Xperia 10 III: Specifications

Specification Xperia 10 III Dimensions and Weight 154 x 68 x 6.3mm

169g Display 6.0-inch OLED HDR

FHD+ (2520 x 1080)

21:9 aspect ratio

97% DCI-P3

60Hz refresh rate

120Hz touch sampling rate SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 690: 2x Kryo 560 Gold @ 2GHz

6x Kryo 560 Silver @ 1.7GHz Adreno 619 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB UFS flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500mAh battery

30W fast charger Rear Camera Primary: 12MP f/1.8, 1/2.8″, 27mm

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 1/4″, 16mm

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, f/2.4, 1/4″, 54mm Front Camera 8MP, f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type C (USB 3.1 Gen1)

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Rear-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11

The Xperia 10 III features the same 6.0-inch FHD+ OLED display as its predecessor. That means we’re still getting a 60Hz panel here. On the inside, the phone now uses a more capable Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS storage. On the back, you get a 12MP f/1.8 primary shooter flanked by two 8MP ultra-wide and telephoto sensors.

The battery capacity sees a substantial upgrade, with the new model now packing a 4,500mAh cell compared to the measly 3,600mAh battery on its predecessor. The phone charges via a 30W fast charger, and Sony claims its Xperia Adaptive Charging solution will keep the battery healthy even after 3 years of use.

Finally, the Xperia 10 III comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, IP68 water and dust protection, and a microSD card slot.

Pricing & Availability

The Xperia 10 III comes in Black, Blue, Purple, and Pink colors and will be available in “early summer”. Sony hasn’t yet revealed the exact availability and pricing details.