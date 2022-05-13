Sony’s new Xperia 10 IV packs a massive 5000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 695 SoC

Sony is in a world of its own when it comes to Android smartphones – and that isn’t meant as a compliment. For the past few years, its flagship devices have been eclipsed by the competition, consistently offering much of the same, but coming in at a drastically higher price. While its strategy might seem baffling to most, it clearly has a consumer in mind when it builds and prices its products. With that said, Sony has announced a new mid-range handset to its line, the Xperia 10 IV.

The Xperia 10 IV builds on its predecessor, delivering a sleek design that also has some marked improvements. The Xperia 10 IV comes with a faster processor, a bigger battery, and it’s slightly lighter too. Its display also offers minor improvements, like 1.5 times more brightness than the Xperia 10 III. As for other changes, you can check out the complete details down below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Xperia 10 IV: Specifications

Specifications Sony Xperia 10 IV Dimensions and Weight 153mm x 67mm x 8.3mm

161 grams Display 6.0-inch OLED Triluminous 21:9 FHD+ Display SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM and Storage 6GB RAM

128GB internal storage with microSD expansion Battery and Charging 5,000mAh Rear Camera Primary: 12MP f/1.8, 27mm

Secondary: 8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm

Tertiary: 8MP telephoto, f/2.2, 54mm Front Camera 8MP, f/2.2 Ports USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G

Bluetooth 5.1

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Security and Durability Fingerprint Reader

Waterproof (IPX5/IPX8) | Dustproof (IP6X) Software Android 12

Pricing & Availability

For those interested, the Xperia 10 IV will land in select markets in Europe in mid-June priced at €499/£429. It will also arrive in Japan, debuting in the first half of July. Although pricing has not been announced for Japan, it will be available through domestic wireless carriers NTT Docomo, AU, and Softbank. The handset will be available in four colors: Black, White, Mint, and Lavender.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, Sony also recently launched the Xperia I IV. It’s the latest flagship offering from the company, and it packs several significant improvements.

Source: Sony JP, Sony EU