After rolling out Android 13 to the Xperia 5 IV, Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III, and Xperia Pro-I last month, Sony has now started rolling it out for the Xperia 10 IV. The Android 13 update for the mid-range device (build number 65.1.A.4.8) is currently rolling out for the Asian dual-SIM variant (model number XQ-CC72) in Southeast Asia, but it should reach other variants in the coming days.

Sony's Android 13 release for the Xperia 10 IV brings all the new features Google introduced with the platform upgrade, along with the Android security patches for December 2022. If you have the Xperia 10 IV variant mentioned above, you should get the OTA update notification for the stable Android 13 release soon. Once you receive the notification, make sure to take a backup of your data and charge your phone to at least 60% before installing the update to avoid any issues.

Those who don't want to wait for the OTA notification to pop up can manually check for the update by heading to the Software update section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the full firmware package from Sony's servers using the XperiFirm tool by XDA Senior Member IgorEisberg and flash it using Flashtool (GUI) or Newflasher (CUI).

Unfortunately, Xperia 10 IV users in other regions may have to wait a few days or weeks to get the Android 13 build for their devices. Sony should roll it out soon, but we don't have a definite release timeline at the moment. We'll update this post as soon as the Android 13 update is available in more regions.

Have you received the Android 13 update on your Sony Xperia 10 IV? What do you like or dislike about the update? Let us know in the comments section below.