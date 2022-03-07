Sony Xperia 10 IV shown off in leaked renders with a notchless display

Following the Sony Xperia 1 IV leak last week, leaked renders of another Sony phone — Xperia 10 IV — has now surfaced online, revealing its design and some specifications.

Leaked renders of the Xperia 10 IV, coming from notable leaker OnLeaks via Zoutons, give us the first look at Sony’s 2022 mid-range offering. The direct successor to the last year’s Xperia 10 III features a mostly unchanged design, a trend we also observed in Xperia 1 IV renders.

A notchless display can be seen on the front, with the back housing a triple camera array inside the familiar vertical strip. While the Xperia 10 III had rounded edges, the Xperia 10 IV seems to have flat edges. This lends the phone a boxy look similar to the iPhone 13 and recent Android phones.

The side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which also doubles as the power button, and volume keys are on the right frame. The USB Type-C port is at the bottom while the top houses the 3.5mm jack. The phone seems to retain the dual front-firing speakers.

The Xperia 10 IV reportedly measures 153.3 x 67.3 x 8.4mm (or 9.0mm when including the rear camera bump). It is said to pack a 6.0-inch OLED display, unchanged from the last year’s model. However, we don’t know about its resolution and refresh rate. Similarly, details about the Xperia 10 IV’s other hardware, including its chipset, camera hardware, battery capacity, etc. also remain unknown at this point.

For reference, the last year’s Xperia 1o III packed a 6.0-inch-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, a 12MP + 8MP + 8MP camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Just like its predecessor, the Xperia 10 IV will be a mid-range offering, sitting below the Xperia 1 IV and Xperia 5 IV flagships.

What do you think about the Sony Xperia 10 IV’s design? Let us know in the comments down below.

Source: OnLeaks

Via: Zoutons