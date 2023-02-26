Renders have leaked regarding Sony's upcoming mid-range smartphone, but it doesn't evoke much excitement visually.

The leaked renders of the Sony Xperia 10 V have emerged via known Twitter leaker OnLeaks in conjunction with The Tech Outlook. If you were to consider the look of the Xperia 10 IV, the alleged early looks of the 10 V don't look wildly different. The back of the device still remains quite clean and sleek with a vertical, pill-shaped triple camera array. The front of the device only seems to have received the slightest touch, with OnLeaks suggesting the device will have a 6.1-inch display over its predecessor's flat 6-inch display. The device's dimensions are also rumored to be 153.3 x 68.4 x 8.5mm which is only slightly larger than its previous release by mere decimals.

To the dismay of some, the design language continues with Sony's continuous use of screen border for its front-facing selfie camera. The leaks go on to mention the device's front top bezel area could house an RGB LED indicator, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. As if we weren't already over the top bezel area, the bottom bezels are rumored to be thicker than the ones above the display.

However, the bottom of the upcoming Sony Xperia 10 V may receive an upgrade over its previous iteration. Rumors make mention that the Xperia 10 V will be equipped with stereo speakers for an improved audio experience. Sticking to the bottom, the leaked renders display a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, and a USB-C port.

The right side of the Xperia 10 V may feature a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor and a volume rocker. The left side appears to show a SIM card slot which is something pretty typical. For the time being, some of the more important specifications of the Xperia 10 V are unknown. Perhaps we will see some internal improvements for this next mid-ranger which is rumored to possibly come out in the next few months. The Xperia 10 IV did feature a triple camera array which housed a 12MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. While the leaked renders of the 10 V don't stir up much excitement, hopefully, the internal specs will.

Source: OnLeaks

Via: The Tech Outlook