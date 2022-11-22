Sony Xperia 5 III Sony Xperia 5 III $645 $1000 Save $355 The Xperia 5 III is Sony's compact flagship for 2021, featuring the Snapdragon 888 chip and impressive camera hardware. $645 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia 5 III debuted back in 2021 packing flagship specifications including an excellent 21:9 OLED screen and top-tier cameras. It wasn't the most affordable phone at that time, but this compact powerhouse is now down to its lowest price for Black Friday. For a limited time, you can grab the Sony Xperia 5 III for as low as $645, down from its retail price of $1,000. This is the lowest price we've seen for this particular device in a while. The last time it dropped to this price was back in May 2022, so this is your best chance to buy it in case you missed the deal earlier. It's available to purchase in black and green color options, but only the black variant is priced at $645 right now. The green variant will cost you $698, which is still pretty good for what it brings to the table.

The Xperia 5 III may not be Sony's newest flagship on the market, but it still packs a lot of punch. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with Sony's signature 21:9 aspect ratio and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it should hold up just fine going against other high-end flagships in 2022. The highlight of the Xperia 5 III, however, is the triple camera setup at the back which includes a 12MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Sony's camera package itself makes it worth splurging if you're big into photography and videography.

Sony recently launched the Xperia 5 IV which features a familiar design with a newer processor, upgraded cameras, and the latest software. It's also discounted right now for Black Friday, but it'll still cost you $800. You can check out the deal by following the link below: