The Sony Xperia 5 III has finally gone on sale in the US

Better late than never

Sony unveiled its flagship Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III all the way back in April last year. However, the company didn’t share pricing and availability details for the phones at the time. A few months down the line, Sony finally opened pre-orders for the top-of-the-line Xperia 1 III and said that the Xperia 5 III would go on sale in Europe in September. But it still didn’t share any details regarding the US launch. This left many fans wondering whether the company even planned on launching the compact flagship in the US or not. Almost nine months after unveiling the phone, Sony has now finally brought it to the US.

In case you forgot, the Sony Xperia 5 III is a compact version of the top-of-the-line Xperia 1 III. It features a 6.1-inch DHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz peak refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The device packs last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for further expansion.

On the camera front, the Xperia 5 III features a 12MP f/1.7 primary camera with OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera with Dual Pixel PDAF, and a 12MP f/2.3-2.8 telephoto camera with OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF. On the front, it has a single 8MP selfie shooter. Other noteworthy features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, full-range front-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification, 5G support, NFC, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Sony Xperia 5 III originally launched with Android 11 out of the box, but Sony has already released the stable Android 12 update for the device. It’s available through authorized Sony retailers in the US at a price of $999.99. The device comes in two colors — Frosted Black and Green — but the Green variant is exclusive to Sony’s online store. If you order the device before February 27, you’ll receive Sony’s WF-1000XM3 TWS earbuds for free, along with 43,200 Call of Duty: Mobile CP points. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Xperia 5 III, you can order it from BestBuy by following the link below.