Sony’s more compact Xperia 5 III will ship in September
July 1, 2021

Earlier today, Sony announced that U.S. pre-orders have opened up for the Xperia 1 III. Separately, the company’s European branch also announced that the Xperia 1 III’s more compact sibling, the Xperia 5 III, will ship in September of this year at a starting price of €999. That’s a few months away, but keep in mind that even the Xperia 1 III will only ship in August despite Sony having just opened up pre-orders today.

The Sony Xperia 5 III is more or less just a smaller and more affordable version of the Xperia 1 III, both of which were announced back in April. It has a Full HD resolution display instead of a 4K display and Gorilla Glass 6 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage instead of 12 and 256, and the rear camera setup lacks the 3D iToF sensor. Otherwise, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a completely notch-less display. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it extremely long — a whole lot more so than the screens of most competitors.

When the Xperia 5 III launches, it will be available in black or green, though the colors will vary by market. There’s no word yet on a U.S. launch date.

Xperia 5 III specifications

SpecificationXperia 5 III
Dimensions & Weight
  • 157 x 68 x 8.2mm
  • 168g
Display
  • 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED HDR (2520 x 1080)
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • 100% DCI-P3
  • HDR BT.2020 (Rec.2020)
  • D65 White point
  • 21:9 aspect ratio
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
  • Adreno 660
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB RAM
  • 128GB storage
  • MicroSD card support
Battery & Charging
  • 4,500mAh
  • 30W fast wired charging
SecuritySide-mounted fingerprint scanner
Rear Camera(s)
  • Camera setup:
    • Primary: 12MP, f/1.7, 24mm, 1/1.7″, 1.8µm, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Secondary: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, 16mm, 1/2.6″, Dual Pixel PDAF
    • Tertiary: 12MP periscope, f/2.3-2.8, 70mm-105mm, 1/2.9″, OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF
  • Features:
    • ZEISS optics
    • 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction
    • 60fps continuous AF/AE calculations
    • Real-time Eye AF
    • AI super resolution zoom
    • Optical SteadyShot with FlawlessEye
    • Cinema Pro 4K 120fps recording with up to 5x slow motion
Front Camera(s)8MP
Port(s)
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
Audio
  • Full range front-firing stereo speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Hi-Res Audio
  • 360 Reality Audio (through speakers)
  • 360 Spatial Sound (over headphones)
Connectivity
  • 5G (Sub-6Hz)
  • Bluetooth 5.x
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi
  • NFC
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
SoftwareAndroid 11 out-of-the-box
Other Features
  • IP68 water and dust resistance
  • DualShock 4 direct connection
  • Dedicated camera shutter button

