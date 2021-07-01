Sony’s more compact Xperia 5 III will ship in September

Earlier today, Sony announced that U.S. pre-orders have opened up for the Xperia 1 III. Separately, the company’s European branch also announced that the Xperia 1 III’s more compact sibling, the Xperia 5 III, will ship in September of this year at a starting price of €999. That’s a few months away, but keep in mind that even the Xperia 1 III will only ship in August despite Sony having just opened up pre-orders today.

The Sony Xperia 5 III is more or less just a smaller and more affordable version of the Xperia 1 III, both of which were announced back in April. It has a Full HD resolution display instead of a 4K display and Gorilla Glass 6 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus. There’s also 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage instead of 12 and 256, and the rear camera setup lacks the 3D iToF sensor. Otherwise, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, and a completely notch-less display. The display has a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it extremely long — a whole lot more so than the screens of most competitors.

When the Xperia 5 III launches, it will be available in black or green, though the colors will vary by market. There’s no word yet on a U.S. launch date.