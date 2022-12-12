With other OEMs already updating their devices to Android 13 left and right, it was high time for Sony to up its games, and that's exactly what it decided to finally do today. After seeding Android 13 to the Xperia 1 IV last month, the Japanese OEM is now bringing the latest flavor of Android to the Xperia 5 IV and the Xperia Pro-I. Additionally, 2021's Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III have also picked up the stable Android 13 update in select regions.

Sony Xperia 5 IV

The fourth generation Xperia 5 is receiving the sweet treat of Android 13 in southeast Asia and Japan. To be precise, the update for the Xperia 5 IV is currently rolling out to the Asian dual-SIM variant (XQ-CQ72) of the device, while the one for the Japanese model is rolling out to the NTT Docomo variant (SO-54C).

Owners of the Sony's compact flagship can identify the new update by the build number of 64.1.A.0.857 (Asia) / 64.1.C.0.90 (NTT Docomo). The release includes the December 2022 Android security patches. At the moment, we don't have info on when the update will roll out to other variants of these devices.

Sony Xperia 5 IV XDA Forums

Sony Xperia 1 III, 5 III, and Pro-I

For the Mark III series, the Android 13 update is rolling out in the form of 61.2.A.0.382 (for the Xperia 1 III) and 61.2.A.0.381 (for the Xperia 5 III). On the other hand, Xperia Pro-I users should be able to spot the update with the 61.2.F.0.147 tag. The updates bring along slightly old November 2022 security patches, though.

Once again, the southeast Asian models are leading the race, which means the XQ-BC72 (1 III), XQ-BQ72 (5 III), and XQ-BE72 (Pro-I) variants are expected to see the OTA prompt soon.

XDA Forums: Sony Xperia 1 III || Xperia 5 III || Xperia Pro-I

We should see the Android 13 update for the aforementioned devices arriving in more countries over the coming days and weeks. While you may try to fiddle with Sony's Xperia Companion utility to download the update for your phone, XDA community-developed tools like XperiFirm and Newflasher make it a lot easier to skip the waiting queue and download the new build directly from the company’s update server for manual flashing.

Source: NTT Docomo support, Reddit