Sony to launch a compact Xperia smartphone on September 1, likely the Xperia 5 IV

Earlier this year in May, Sony unveiled its latest flagship smartphone — the Xperia 1 IV. While the company typically launches an Xperia 5 series device alongside its latest Xperia 1 model, the Xperia 5 IV did not arrive with the Xperia 1 IV. This led many to believe Sony had pulled an Apple and dropped the compact flagship model altogether. However, that might not be the case as the company has now announced a launch event for September 1, where it will unveil a new compact smartphone.

In a recent tweet, Sony announced a launch event for September 1. While the tweet doesn’t mention the upcoming device, an attached YouTube video featuring English musician Cat Burns reveals that it will be a compact smartphone and will likely feature impressive camera hardware, as Sony used it to record the music video for Burns’ next single. The video shares no further information about the device, but it’s safe to assume it will be the Sony Xperia 5 IV.

Big news is coming! Subscribe to @SonyXperia YouTube to watch our exciting announcement on September 1st 2022, 16:00 Japan Time / 9:00 CEST. #Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) August 25, 2022

Currently, we don’t have any details about the Xperia 5 IV. But, based on previous models in the lineup, we suspect it will likely feature a flagship Qualcomm chipset, a 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ OLED display, and the same camera hardware as the Xperia 1 IV.

If that’s the case, you can expect to see a 12MP primary camera on the device with OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with Dual Pixel PDAF, and a 12MP periscope zoom camera with OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF. However, it might not include the 3D iTOF sensor found on the top-of-the-line variant.

Are you excited about Sony’s upcoming announcement? What do you expect to see on the latest Xperia 5 series device? Let us know in the comments section below.