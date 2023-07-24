Following the launch of the super high-end Xperia 1 V last May, Sony is tipped to release the Xperia 5 V later this year. It is expected to be an upgrade over last year's Xperia 5 IV, and a new leaked promo video has now seemingly revealed some of its key features. If the leaked video is genuine, it could mean that not everything in the Xperia 5 V will be an improvement over its predecessor.

The video in question was posted online by Redditor JB2Unique. The short, 49-second clip seems to show that upcoming device will be ditching the triple-camera system of the Xperia X IV in favor of a dual-camera setup. All prior Xperia 5-series devices shipped with triple cameras at the back, so the removal of one of the cameras in the upcoming model seems a bit jarring.

The Xperia 5 IV has an ultra-wide and a telephoto shooter alongside the main camera, but it's not immediately clear which of the two additional sensors is getting the ax in the new model. That said, online speculations suggest that the upcoming device could do away with the telephoto lens. The video has also sparked suggestions that the new model could be cheaper than its predecessors, which would be a welcome change.

The lack of a third image sensor notwithstanding, the Xperia 5V could come with a number of much-wanted features, including a 3.5mm headphone port, which has become increasingly rare these days in high-end phones. On the front, the device comes with rather chunky bezels at the top and bottom. There's no punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen, meaning the selfie-camera will be housed in the top bezel. Finally, the video also shows off the Xperia 5 V in black, white, and blue/gray, suggesting that the phone could launch in these three colors.