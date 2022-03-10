Sony Xperia Ace 3 leak shows off square design and iPhone SE 2022 size

Sony phones usually aren’t too popular outside of the company’s home country of Japan, but Sony still maintains a somewhat-unique hardware design (as unique as a slab of glass and metal can be, anyway) and support for the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now an upcoming Xperia phone has been leaked, and it… looks like most of Sony’s other phones.

The images were released by reputable tech leaker OnLeaks, revealing the same boxy design as all other Xperia smartphones from the past few years (which seems to becoming popular again, at least with Apple’s phones). The device measures 139.7 x 68.6 x 9.1 mm, which is fairly close to the dimensions of the iPhone SE 2022 that was announced earlier this week (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm).

Sony is using a 5.5-inch flat display for the screen, with a waterdrop-style notch at the top for the camera. Sony’s Ace-series phones are always budget devices, so a hole-punch camera is probably out of the question. It’s not clear what the display resolution will be, or if the screen is LCD or OLED, but the existing Ace 2 has a 720 x 1600 LCD screen.

The leaked renders show off multiple color options, including black and light blue. I’m definitely a fan of that blue color, especially since it seems to wrap around the sides of the phone, instead of just the back panel.

There’s no available information on when Sony will release the Ace 3, or how much it will cost when it does arrive. Sony doesn’t seem to sell any Ace-series devices outside of Japan, so unless the company changes its mind with the Ace 3, the phone won’t be available in most of the world.

The Sony Xperia 10 IV was also leaked recently, which will be a future mid-range phone with a similar design as the Ace 3. Sony has also started rolling out Android 12 to the Xperia 5 II.

Source: Zollege