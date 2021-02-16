Get an Amazon gift card with a purchase of a Sony Xperia, save on shuckable WD easystore HDDs, and more today!

I need to be honest with you all–I didn’t even realize President’s Day was yesterday. I thought it was next week! Time truly doesn’t exist anymore, does it? Well, it’s time to make up for the long weekend, as there are a slew of great deals to take advantage of today! Whether you want to upgrade to a Sony Xperia phone, grab a shuckable WD easystore hard drive for cheap, or grab a new smartwatch, there’s a deal today for you!

First up is a special trade-in offer. Have you heard of the Sony Xperia? Depending on what you’re looking for, the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II, despite their confusing names, are worth your time. Sony thinks so too and are running a special promotion that nets you a $120 Amazon gift card. What you do is trade in your old phone at Amazon with the first link box below, then pick up either the Sony Xperia 1 II or the Xperia 5 II. Once Amazon confirms the order and the trade-in, you can head to the final link below and claim your gift card! If you’re trading in a relatively recent phone, you can save a lot of money with this offer, and the gift card is just the icing on top.

If you need a new external hard drive, you can’t go wrong with the WD easystore brand. Best Buy currently has all models of the easystore hard drives on sale, and it’s the perfect chance to grab one. Available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB models, the savings you get on this easily shuckable hard drive varies by model. I’d personally recommend the 5TB model–not only is it the best savings-wise, but it’s always better to have more space for your backups than too little, right? At only $100, 5TB is a steal.

Finally, let’s look at some smartwatches! A new smartwatch would go great with a Sony Xperia purchase, you know? Aukey has released their very own smartwatch, and given the brand’s usual stance of affordable quality, you can expect the same from this smartwatch. With a heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and it’s waterproof, this smartwatch has all the functionalities you want but with only a $40 MSRP. Even better, there’s a coupon on the Amazon page to clip to get 30% off!

The only thing I don’t like about the Aukey Smartwatch is the size–I have smaller wrists, so a bigger screen like that looks silly on me. If you’re like me, I’d recommend the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 instead. It’s not currently on sale, but the MSRP is $60, which is still far cheaper than a Fitbit or Garmin equivalent. This thin smartwatch has a heart rate monitor, can track your sleep, and tracks workouts. All the basics, essentially! While I think the $20 is worth it for a smartwatch that’s slim and fits on my wrist well, it’s up to you to decide which smartwatch you want to pick up.