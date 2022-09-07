Sony could revive its gaming smartphone lineup later this month

After unveiling its latest compact flagship, the Xperia 5 IV, last week, Sony now seems to be prepping a new gamer-centric device. The company has scheduled another launch event for later this month, where it will unveil the upcoming device.

Although we don’t have any details about the upcoming Xperia device, Sony’s teaser confirms that it is “made for pro gamers and streamers.” In addition, the video showcases a member of Scarz, a Japanese professional eSports team, playing a mobile game on a silhouetted device that appears to have shoulder triggers.

Were you #BornToGame? Don’t miss our next exciting announcement at Sony Xperia YouTube on September 12th 2022, 13:00 Japan Time.#Sony #Xperia #SonyXperia #ProductAnnouncement — Sony | Xperia (@sonyxperia) September 7, 2022

Sadly, the teaser doesn’t reveal if the upcoming device will be a new Xperia gaming smartphone or just a gaming accessory for existing Xperia devices. We’ll have to wait until the launch event on September 12 for additional details. You can check out the teaser by clicking on the video embedded below. If you want to catch the event live, you can set up a reminder by clicking on the Notify Me button.

Sony hasn’t made a gaming smartphone ever since the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play. Although the company had a successor in the works, it never made it to the market. Sony could possibly revive its gaming smartphone lineup with the upcoming device. However, since we haven’t seen any leaks pointing toward such a smartphone, the probability of Sony launching a gaming smartphone out of the blue seems quite low. But we’d love Sony to prove us wrong at the upcoming event.

Are you looking forward to Sony’s upcoming launch event? If Sony does launch a gaming smartphone, which features do you expect to see on it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.