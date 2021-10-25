The Sony Xperia Pro 1 might feature a 1-inch primary sensor

In May this year, Japanese smartphone maker Sharp launched the Aquos R6 — the industry’s first smartphone with a massive 1-inch camera sensor. The device’s primary camera featured a 20MP 1-inch CMOS sensor with a 7-element lens developed in collaboration with Leica. Soon after that, Leica launched a rebranded version of the Aquos R6, the Leitz Phone 1, featuring the same camera system. Now, leaks suggest that Sony will also offer a similar camera system on the upcoming Xperia Pro 1.

As per a couple of marketing images shared on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo (via @I_Leak_VN), the upcoming Sony Xperia Pro 1 will feature a 1-inch camera sensor with Zeiss optics. The primary camera will have a dual aperture system (f/2.0 and f/4.0), like the one we’ve previously seen on Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 lineup. The images also give us our first look at the device. As you can see, it features the same design as other recent flagships from Sony, with an updated quad-camera setup on the back, a USB Type-C port, a dedicated shutter button, and a notchless display.

Finally with big 1 inch sensor… pic.twitter.com/K0GMJNYUIY — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) October 25, 2021

The images further confirm that the device will feature support for a couple of vlogging accessories, like a Vlog monitor and microphone. The Vlog monitor and microphone will mount to the back of the device with a special bracket and connect to the device using the USB Type-C port.

At the moment, Sony hasn’t shared any official details about the Xperia Pro 1. Given that the marketing images have Japanese text, we assume that Sony is gearing up to launch the device in its home country. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the company shares more details about the device.

Featured image: Leaked render of the Xperia Pro 1 from Weibo