Sony Xperia Pro-I 5G Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G $1198 $1799 Save $601 The Sony Xperia Pro-I 5G is a camera enthusiasts dream. it's got a 1-inch sensor, the largest that you can find on a smartphone coupled with Zeiss optics. The rest of the phone is also flagship-grade making it a great option for photography and videography, provided you're willing to spend a lot for that hardware. $1198 at Amazon

If you're looking to pick up a professional-grade camera in a smartphone, the closest you'll probably come is the Sony Xperia PRO-I 5G. Sony's smartphones aren't the best in the business, but if there's something that this particular Sony phone does really well, it's being a truly pro smartphone. Not only does it have a pretty crazy primary sensor, but it has a 4K 120Hz OLED display, too. Now it's down from $1,799 all the way down to $1,198 on Amazon for Black Friday.

Of course, you'd still want to be sure of buying this particular phone for the price. While it's a significant discount, it merely brings it in line with other flagships of a similar caliber. It has a Snapdragon 888 5G which is now two generations out of date, and the main selling point is the camera. This phone is aimed at professional photographers and video creators, and much of its featureset is noticeably geared in that direction.

The phone has a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 12MP primary camera with a massive 1.0-inch sensor and variable f/2.0-4.0 aperture. Sony says the 1.0-inch sensor is the same as the one used on its popular RX100 VII camera, but it's "optimized for a smartphone." The primary camera is joined by a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

This is the lowest price the phone has been available at yet, so if you're looking to pick one up, now is definitely the time!