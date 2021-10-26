Sony’s latest smartphone features a massive 1.0-inch sensor and variable aperture

Sony on Monday officially unveiled the Xperia Pro-I, the company’s latest premium Android smartphone. The Xperia Pro-I is a follow-up to the last year’s Xperia Pro, and just like its predecessor, it’s targeted at professional photographers and creators. The new smartphone packs even impressive camera hardware, featuring a large 1.0-inch primary sensor and variable aperture.

Xperia Pro-I: Specifications

Specification Xperia Pro-I Dimensions and Weight 166 x 72 x 8,9mm

221g Display 6.5-inch OLED display

4K (1644 x 3840)

21:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

10-bit tonal gradation SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU 1x ARM Cortex-X1 @ 2.84GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.4GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz GPU: Adreno 660

RAM and Storage 12GB RAM

512GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,500 mAh battery

30W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 12MP 1.0-inch sensor f/2.0-4.0 variable aperture OIS Dual Pixel PDAF

Secondary: 12MP f/2.4 telephoto 2x optical zoom OIS

Tertiary: 12MP f/2.2, ultra-wide, Dual Pixel PDAF

Features: ZEISS optics with T* lens coating 4K HDR video recording 24, 25, 30, 60, 120fps Slowmotion (720p 120fps) Dedicated shutter key

Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 Ports USB Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 5G bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n66, n71, n77, n7828, n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n7828, n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78, n7928

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

USB 3.2 Gen 2

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)

DisplayPort Features IP68 rating

Stereo speakers

Dolby Atmos

360-degree Reality Audio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

PS Remote Play Software Android 11

The Sony Xperia Pro-I flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate — unchanged from the last year’s model. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the back has Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the Xperia Pro-I is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB flash storage.

The camera hardware is the main highlight of the package. The phone has a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 12MP primary camera with a massive 1.0-inch sensor and variable f/2.0-4.0 aperture. Sony says the 1.0-inch sensor is the same as the one used on its popular RX100 VII camera, but it’s “optimized for a smartphone.” The primary camera is joined by a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

The Xperia Pro-I can shoot 4K HDR videos at up to 120fps and slow-motion footage at 720p @ 120fps. Sony also offers an accessory called Vlog Monitor that allows creators to easily shoot vlogs using their Xperia Pro-I.

The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, a step up from the Xperia Pro’s 4,000mAh cell, and supports fast charging via a 30W fast charger. Other highlights of the Xperia Pro-I include DisplayPort support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Pricing & Availability

The Sony Xperia Pro-I is priced at $1800 / €1,799 and comes in a single Frosted Black color. It will go on sale in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other European markets in December.