Sony’s latest smartphone features a massive 1.0-inch sensor and variable aperture
Sony on Monday officially unveiled the Xperia Pro-I, the company’s latest premium Android smartphone. The Xperia Pro-I is a follow-up to the last year’s Xperia Pro, and just like its predecessor, it’s targeted at professional photographers and creators. The new smartphone packs even impressive camera hardware, featuring a large 1.0-inch primary sensor and variable aperture.
Xperia Pro-I: Specifications
|Specification
|Xperia Pro-I
|Dimensions and Weight
|Display
|SoC
|RAM and Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Rear Camera
|Front Camera
|Ports
|Connectivity
|Features
|Software
The Sony Xperia Pro-I flaunts a 6.5-inch 4K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate — unchanged from the last year’s model. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, while the back has Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the Xperia Pro-I is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB flash storage.
The camera hardware is the main highlight of the package. The phone has a triple camera array on the back, featuring a 12MP primary camera with a massive 1.0-inch sensor and variable f/2.0-4.0 aperture. Sony says the 1.0-inch sensor is the same as the one used on its popular RX100 VII camera, but it’s “optimized for a smartphone.” The primary camera is joined by a 12MP telephoto shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.
The Xperia Pro-I can shoot 4K HDR videos at up to 120fps and slow-motion footage at 720p @ 120fps. Sony also offers an accessory called Vlog Monitor that allows creators to easily shoot vlogs using their Xperia Pro-I.
The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, a step up from the Xperia Pro’s 4,000mAh cell, and supports fast charging via a 30W fast charger. Other highlights of the Xperia Pro-I include DisplayPort support, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.
Pricing & Availability
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is priced at $1800 / €1,799 and comes in a single Frosted Black color. It will go on sale in the US, UK, France, Germany, and other European markets in December.