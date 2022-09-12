The new Sony Xperia Stream can convert your Xperia 1 IV into a streaming powerhouse

Sony just wrapped up its second launch event for this month, but unfortunately, it did not launch a new gaming smartphone. Instead, the company has unveiled a new streaming accessory for its flagship Xperia 1 IV — the Xperia Stream. Unlike gaming controllers like the Razer Kishi v2, the Xperia Stream is only good for streaming as it doesn’t include any additional buttons or joysticks. It’s essentially a port hub with a fan to help users stream games seamlessly from the Xperia 1 IV.

The Sony Xperia Stream has an ergonomic design with a curved back to offer users a comfortable grip during long streaming sessions. It has a cooling fan on the back to keep temperatures in check and a selection of four ports at the bottom. These include a full-sized HDMI port with 1080p 120Hz output support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and an ethernet port.

In addition, the Xperia Stream integrates with the Game enhancer on the Xperia 1 IV to display the real-time status of your device and ramp up the cooling fan when needed. The Game enhancer also gives you access to manual fan speed controls and a thermal boost setting that helps the phone handle demanding loads easily.

Sony has designed the Xperia Stream specifically for its flagship Xperia 1 IV, and it seamlessly clicks onto the device. Sadly, this means you won’t be able to use it with any other devices.

The Sony Xperia Stream will retail for JPY 23,100 (~$160) in Sony’s home market. It will also be available in a new Xperia 1 IV Gaming Edition bundle for JPY 175,000 (~$) with an Xperia 1 IV featuring 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The company has not shared any details regarding an international launch at the moment.

What do you think of the new Xperia Stream? Is its $160 price tag justified? Let us know in the comments section below.