Sony’s excellent last-gen ANC headphones are on sale for $200, the lowest price yet

Sony produces some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. The company introduced its newer WH-1000XM4 headphones last year with multi-device connection support and a few other improvements, but the previous WH-1000XM3 model is still an excellent choice for Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones. It seems like Sony is looking to get rid of its old stock, as the XM3 headphones are now on sale for $199.99 — the lowest price ever.

The main selling point here is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, which blocks out background noise around you — perfect for planes, trains, and other noisy environments. The headphones also have touch controls, up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, and support for your phone’s virtual assistant. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth for wireless audio, and a jack for wired audio.

Compared to Sony’s newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, these have worse microphones, no Speak-to-Chat (your music pauses when you start talking), and no automatic pausing when you take the headphones off. The newer headphones are currently going for $298, almost $100 more than the new XM3 price.