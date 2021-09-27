Sony’s last-gen flagship headphones are at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K.

Sony produces some of the best noise-canceling headphones around. The company introduced its newer WH-1000XM4 headphones last year with multi-device connection support and a few other improvements, but the previous WH-1000XM3 model is still an excellent choice for Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones. In fact, I purchased my own pair earlier this year and I’m a massive fan of them. I use them for general music listening, gaming, and their ANC has been fantastic on airplanes and trains. Now, Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones are now at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K., coming in at just £162.90.

Sony WH-1000XM3 These are Sony's last-gen ANC headphones, with Bluetooth connectivity, touch controls, and a Type-C port for charging. See at Amazon

The main selling point here is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, which blocks out background noise around you — perfect for planes, trains, and other noisy environments. The headphones also have touch controls, up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, and support for your phone’s virtual assistant, be it Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. It has a USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth for wireless audio, and a 3.5mm jack for wired audio. Even when they’re out of power, you can use them with the included 3.5mm aux cable in case you forgot to charge them.

Compared to Sony’s newer WH-1000XM4 headphones, there are obviously a few drawbacks. These have worse microphones, no Speak-to-Chat (your music pauses when you start talking), and no automatic pausing when you take the headphones off. The WH-1000XM4 were on sale recently but have gone back up to their full price. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are also at their lowest price ever on Amazon U.K. right now and are also worth considering if these are a little bit too pricey.