Sony’s next premium true wireless earbuds could feature faster charging

There’s a lot of reasons to love Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3. They’re one of the most expensive options out there, but that premium price also gets you one of the best true wireless earbuds you can grab right now, with best-in-class active noise cancellation, 24-bit audio signal processing, up to 24 hours of battery life with the carrying case, and more. But if you’ve been paying attention to the rumor mill these past few weeks, you’d know that a successor, which will presumably be called the Sony WF-1000XM4 following their naming cycle, is coming very soon. A new leak surfaced showing the WF-1000XM4’s external design as well as some specifications.

These new leaks come from The Walkman Blog, a site dedicated mostly to Sony audio appliances. Sony WF-1000XM4 is supposed to feature an all-new external design where the differences with its predecessor become immediately clear. Whereas the WF-1000XM3 tried to look slicker, the WF-1000XM4 has a more compact and “sporty” design.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 left and right earbuds, respectively. Image source: The Walkman Blog

Of course, we already knew that thanks to previous leaks and the design we’re seeing here matches what we saw back then (which reportedly corresponded to the retail box), so it’s pretty safe to say that this design will probably be what ships in the end product. But among other improvements, these earbuds are set to charge faster than their predecessors, as the case’s charging output is seemingly rated at 5V = 140mA.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 charging case. Image source: The Walkman Blog

For context, the WF-1000XM3 are rated at 5V = 120mA and they are already pretty fast, as a 10-minute charge gets you 90 minutes of playtime according to Sony. With these, we might be looking at something closer to 120 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge, according to The Walkman Blog. We’ll also probably see support for wireless charging, a feature that is already included on other premium earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro.

The Walkman Blog believes that we should see these earbuds launch in early June, as the end date for short-term confidentiality on their FCC listing was moved down to June 9th. If this is anything to go by, then we will see these earbuds come to the market very, very soon.