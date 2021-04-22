Sony’s PlayStation Now is finally streaming games at 1080p resolution

Sony has announced PlayStation Now will soon be able to stream 1080p capable games. The cloud gaming service is currently capped at at 720p, so today’s announcement is a welcome change.

The rollout is set to begin this week and will continue over the next several weeks, according to Sony.

“The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available,” Sony said on Twitter.

PlayStation Now will begin rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games this week. The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available. pic.twitter.com/OEHWHtMTw8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 22, 2021

The wording of Sony’s Tweet is important to note because the company specifically says “1080p capable games,” which means only some titles will stream in the higher resolution. Sony has yet to share a list of what games can be streamed in 1080p, or if the company will let customers know which games support the new feature.

If you’re unfamiliar, PlayStation Now is a subscription service that offers access to PS4, PS3, and PS2 games, and is not to be confused with PS Plus, which provides gamers with multiplayer access and free monthly games, among other benefits. New titles are added to PS Now every month, keeping the service feeling fresh. Unlike a normal PlayStation Plus subscription, PS Now is mostly a streaming-based service though some titles can be downloaded for offline play.

Recently, Sony added Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark to PS Now, and many other games are expected throughout the year. For those with good internet access, PS Now is a great option if you want to play a game but don’t want to commit to purchasing it.

Other cloud gaming services already offer 1080p streaming, including Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service is also testing 1080p support and should be available to subscribers soon.

PS Now is available for $59.99 for 12 months, $24.99 for 3 months, and $9.99 for 1 month. The service is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.