Sony’s WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones are now $248, the lowest price yet

Sony makes some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling models. Sony’s latest high-end ANC headphones model is the WH-1000XM4, released last year, which are now on sale for just $248 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the headphones, which normally hover around $278.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and AUX audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, etc.) with the headphones, instead of bringing yet another cable on trips. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones Sony's best ANC headphones are at their lowest price yet. The sale is available at both Amazon and Best Buy, but the discount on Amazon's site requires a Prime membership. Buy at Best Buy Buy at Amazon

This is the lowest price yet for these headphones, so they’re definitely worth picking up if you’ve been looking for a quality pair of ANC headphones. Sony recently updated them to improve call quality and Bluetooth connection stability, though you might need to install that upgrade yourself with the mobile app after taking it out of the box.