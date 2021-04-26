Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones are just $278 ($72 off) right now

Sony produces some of the best wireless headphones around, especially when it comes to noise-cancelling models. The company released a new model last year, the WH-1000XM4, which promptly became one of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. Now you can get them for $278.00, a savings of $72 from the original price.

This isn’t the first time these headphones have dropped to $278 — the same discount appeared during Black Friday last year, then a few times since then. Even though this isn’t as wild of a sale as it was last year, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are still absolutely worth the asking price.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has up to 30 hours of battery life, support for both Bluetooth and AUX audio, multi-device pairing, and best-in-class active noise cancellation (ANC). The USB Type-C port for charging also comes in handy, as you can use chargers intended for other devices (most Android phones, MacBooks, etc.) with the headphones, instead of bringing yet another cable on trips. You can also download the Sony Headphones Connect app to adjust ambient sound settings and other options.

Amazon has the black, blue, and silver colors in stock at $278. Sadly, the new limited-edition ‘Silent White’ color doesn’t launch until next month, so it’s not included in this sale.