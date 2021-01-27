Sony’s Xperia 10 II is now getting its Android 11 update

After rolling out Android 11 to its flagship Xperia 1 II in December, the Xperia 5 II earlier this month, and the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 just last week, Sony is now bringing the latest flavor of Android to one more Xperia phone. The company has started rolling out stable Android 11 to last year’s mid-range Xperia 10 II. This is in line with the Japanese smartphone maker’s promise to update the Xperia 10 II by the end of January 2021.

According to XDA Senior Member thipok17, who received the update notification on their Xperia 10 II earlier today, the stable Android 11 update comes with a build number 51.1.A.0.485 and is about 994MB in size. It also includes the December 2020 security patches.

With the update, Xperia 10 II users can look forward to all the new features and changes introduced in Android 11, including Conversation notifications, Chat bubbles, a built-in screen recorder, media controls in the Quick Settings panel, Smart Device controls, one time permissions for apps requesting location and microphone access, and much more. Sony hasn’t shared a proper changelog for the update, but thipok17 has confirmed that the update comes with the Battery Care feature, which lets users set the maximum charging limit to 80% or 90% to increase the longevity.

At the time, the Android 11 update seems to be rolling out to Xperia 10 II devices in South East Asia only, but it should be coming to more regions in the following weeks. In case you haven’t received the OTA notification on your Xperia 10 II, you can also check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > System > System update.

Launched in February last year, the Xperia 10 II is a lower mid-range smartphone from Sony, packing a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, triple cameras, a 3,600 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and a 3.5mm audio jack. It came with Android 10 out-of-the-box and received official bootloader unlocking support and kernel source code release a few months after its launch.