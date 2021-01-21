Sony’s Xperia 10 III breaks cover with a similar design as the last model

Last year’s Xperia 10 II from Sony was a solid mid-range device with decent specs and an affordable price, and it looks like the company is ready to follow that up with the Xperia 10 III.

New renders of the Xperia 10 III were shared on Voice by Steve Hemmerstoffer, revealing the device’s design will go largely unchanged from last year. Which isn’t a bad thing at all. The Xperia 10 II’s design was clean, if a bit unremarkable, so we’re pleased to see Sony carry it over. If you were hoping for a drastic design change, you’ll have to wait until next year.

According to Hemmerstoffer, the Xperia 10 III will feature a 6-inch flat display with no notch or teardrop design. However, that means the bezels will be a little larger than what we’re used to seeing in today’s mid-range and high-end markets. Overall, the device will measure 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm.

The device is also expected to feature an 8MP front-facing camera, dual front-firing speakers, and a triple-camera setup on the back. Hemmerstoffer didn’t have confirmation for the rear camera’s specs but speculated the Xperia 10 III will feature a 12MP main camera, 8MP telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide lens. That’s not particularly spectacular, but this is Sony we’re talking about, so we might be surprised.

Sony will also allegedly keep the side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is integrated with the power button. Hemmerstoffer also claims the device will include a 3.5mm headphone jack located on the top of the phone—something that’s rarely seen in today’s smartphone market.

No price or release date was attached to today’s leak, but Hemmerstoffer claims Sony will likely reveal the Xperia 10 III in just a few weeks. If true, it won’t be long before we get confirmation from Sony. Hopefully, the price stays relatively low, because we can always use more affordable devices.