Sophos’ Intercept X security solution is coming to Qualcomm’s always on, always connected PCs later this year

In September last year, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform for next-gen always on, always connected 5G PCs. It featured minor improvements over the original platform, with support for Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity subsystems, an integrated Snapdragon X24 modem for 4G LTE support, and the option to include a discrete Snapdragon X55 modem-RF system for 5G NR support. Qualcomm has now partnered with Sophos to bring its Intercept X endpoint protection solution to 5G PCs powered by the Snapdragon compute platforms.

The Sophos Intercept X endpoint protection solution can protect advanced computing systems and endpoints from the latest cybersecurity threats using deep learning AI capabilities. It can scrutinize file attributes from hundreds of millions of samples to automatically identify threats that haven’t even been seen before. Furthermore, it offers anti-ransomware capabilities that detect and block malicious encryption processes used in ransomware attacks.

Additionally, Sophos Intercept X can also:

Leverage Connected Standby for continuous communication with a fleet of Snapdragon-powered PCs, so that security investigations have fewer unknowns as data won’t be missed due to devices being offline.

Use AI acceleration through the Qualcomm AI Engine to compile increasingly AI-depended software real-time on devices with optimizations to run faster and more power-efficient, which is important when devices are running on a battery.

Harness the hardware-level root of trust to ascertain device and cryptographic integrity in order to create strong identity bindings.

Thanks to this partnership, Qualcomm’s 5G-enabled Snapdragon compute platforms will not only offer always on, always connected PC experiences but also bring next-gen security innovation to users. “By working with Sophos, we are taking on-device security to a new level by enhancing their industry-leading endpoint protection with AI accelerated threat detection on our solutions. We’re excited for Sophos to transform computing with next-generation enterprise-grade security on 5G powered Snapdragon compute platforms,“ said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Sophos plans to release Intercept X for Snapdragon compute platforms in the second half of 2021.