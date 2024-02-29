Key Takeaways Sora will likely be costly and scrutinized before market release.

Microsoft and Google are competing in the text-to-video space.

All companies are rushing to develop AI models for video generation.

Sora was recently unveiled by OpenAI as a true text-to-video generation model, and with it came a number of questions regarding the societal impact such a tool may have. The ability to generate authentic-looking videos with ease raises questions regarding the integrity of video as a form of proof, while also raising questions about where OpenAI trained its model in the first place.

Of course, Sora will very likely be a safeguarded tool by OpenAI. I suspect that it will whatever is generated will have heavy scrutinization from staffers at the company when it does eventually go to market, and I also suspect that it will be pretty cost prohibitive at first. Having said that, it may be the first of its kind, but it almost certainly won't be the last.

We can learn from history

Google, Microsoft, and others are already trying to do the same

As was the case when ChatGPT first launched, Microsoft and Google both scrambled to get working on something similar. Microsoft employed OpenAI's GPT technology to power what was then known as Bing Chat, whereas Google quickly launched Bard — too quickly, one might say. The rest of the industry also bucked, with hundreds of AI models made by comapnies and start-ups alike hitting the market and being shared on platforms such as Hugging Face.

With Sora, it's almost certainly having the same effect. Maybe not to the same level as having Google question its own mortality in search for the first time ever, but enough that companies fear falling behind and don't want to let that happen. Sora has far-reaching implications for the future of video, and Google, Microsoft, and others will want a slice of the pie, too. It's not exactly possible to predict the future entirely based on the past, but we can make some pretty good guesses.

With that, I suspect that Sora will be flanked by open, free models that anyone can use in the near future, and with that comes a danger of abuse. Stable Video Diffusion already works, but it's slow, short, and needs an initial image to animate. It's not a text to video model like Sora is, but it could be in the future. The foundation is nearly there, and even six-second videos can be convincing.

What comes next?

Others are coming

Source: OpenAI

No matter what, others are coming. Start-ups will try to be first, Microsoft has already said that it will have its own version of Sora, and I really doubt that Google wants to be left out. As the technology proliferates, it's going to be hard to avoid fake videos being shared. What that means for the future of information sharing, politics, and other industries isn't exactly clear, but I don't suspect that it'll be pretty.

When companies like Mistral launch their Mixtral AI model under the banner of uninhibited AI without guardrails, it signals a couple of things. While it may technically promote innovation, it's open to abuse. Text is text, and that's not so damaging, but a similar attitude taken towards video generation might pose huge problems in the future for everyone, even the biggest proponents of such open technology.