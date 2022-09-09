You can now install the SoundCloud app on your Wear OS smartwatch

You can now listen to your favorite artists on SoundCloud using a Wear OS smartwatch. The SoundCloud app for Wear OS is rolling out to users on the beta channel, and you can try it out by enrolling in the SoundCloud beta program.

Early last month, Google announced that new apps from SoundCloud and Deezer would become available on Wear OS smartwatches later this year. SoundCloud has now finally released its Wear OS app on the beta channel. The SoundCloud app for WearOS (version 2022.09.07-wear-beta) started rolling out on the beta channel earlier this week. If you wish to try it out on your Wear OS smartwatch, you’ll have to enroll in the SoundCloud beta program by following this link. After enrolling in the beta program, you should be able to download the SoundCloud app for Wear OS from the Play Store on your smartwatch.

No phone, no problem. Later this year, new apps from @SoundCloud and @Deezer are coming to #WearOS, so you can listen phone-free while you’re on the go. 🎶 #SamsungUnpacked pic.twitter.com/cNh5IwFTQj — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) August 10, 2022

Following the installation, you’ll have to connect to your SoundCloud account to start streaming music. You can either do that via your phone or through the web. Once you’re logged in, the app will show the playback UI. It has a play/pause button with a stylized progress bar around it, next/previous track buttons, a button to change the output device or adjust volume, and a like button.

Swiping to the left on the playback screen will take you to the Library page with shortcuts to your Liked Tracks, History, Playlists, and suggestions. At the bottom of the Library page, you’ll find a Settings button. The Settings page is pretty barebones at the moment, and it just gives you the option to sign out from your account.

Since the SoundCloud app for Wear OS is currently in beta, you might face some issues while using it on your smartwatch. However, we expect SoundCloud to iron out all kinks in time for the stable rollout.

Via: Reddit