There's nothing like listening to your favorite music and having the world around just disappear. Personal audio technology has come a long way in such a short time, and we're getting to a point where you can pretty much buy a really great pair of earbuds or headphones for not a lot of money. Of course, there are some differences once your start spending a little more on your audio equipment, so it's always great when you can find a nice pair for a phenomenal price. With that said, we've found an absolute steal on Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds, coming in at 50% off, which means you can snag these for just $85 for a limited time.

What's great about Anker's Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds?

So what do you get with the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro? You get a comfortable pair of earbuds and high-quality audio and an impressive app that allows you to really customize the sound experience to your needs. In addition, you get incredible ANC, canceling out intrusive noises, and allowing you to fully enjoy your music no matter the environment.

With 8 hours of playback time on a single charge and 32 hours total when using the accompanying charging case, the Liberty 3 Pro can keep up, even if you're listening all day. Perhaps best of all is that you can connect these earbuds to two devices at the same time, making it easy to switch between products without having to disconnect.

All of these benefits wouldn't mean much if the earbuds weren't comfortable to wear for long periods. But thanks to its ergonomically shaped design and built-in ear pressure relief system, you can feel comfortable knowing that these earbuds are great for all-day use. While these earbuds typically cost $170, this latest deal drops the price by 50%, making them just $85 for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your personal audio gear or just want a great pair of earbuds, these are the ones.