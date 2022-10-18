Soundcore’s VR P10 offer low latency wireless audio for the Meta Quest 2

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent option for VR beginners and enthusiasts. But if you’re looking for full immersion, a good set of headphones or earbuds will take things to another level. While wired headphones are good, they don’t offer the freedom you get with wireless solutions. Unfortunately, traditional wireless Bluetooth earbuds, even if they are touted as being the best, tend to have latency issues, making them a bad option for the Quest 2. Thankfully, Soundcore has announced its latest wireless earbuds that are made specifically for the Meta Quest 2, offering great sound, robust features, and, most importantly, support for low latency audio.

The Soundcore VR P10 is touted as being “Made for Meta,” which simply means these were crafted specifically with the Meta Quest 2 in mind. So, what does this mean? It means that you’ll be getting low latency sub-30ms wireless audio that will be able to keep up with the most intense games that Quest 2 has to offer. You can enjoy Beat Saber without missing a beat or hear every crisp detail when tackling enemies in Superhot VR. What makes this all possible is the VR P10s 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection and its support for the LC3 codec for lossless audio transfer.

In addition to a clean connection, you’ll also get excellent sound from the wireless earbuds with their 11mm drivers and BassUp function. You’ll also get plenty of playback time with the earbuds supporting up to six hours on a single charge and an additional 24 hours with the case. Best of all, the Soundcore VR P10 isn’t just made for the Meta Quest 2 and can be used on a wide variety of products like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, PC, and even the Steam Deck. Furthermore, it can connect using Bluetooth or the included 2.4GHz wireless dongle. Also, if you want to take these earbuds for a jog, feel confident knowing that they offer IPX4 water resistance.

The Soundcore VR P10 is now currently available for $99.99. For a limited time, you can even grab them for $20 off using the discount code “VRP10NEW20” during checkout.

Soundcore VR P10 Wireless earbuds made to perfectly pair with the Meta Quest 2. Buy at Soundcore

Source: Soundcore