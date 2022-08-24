SpaceX and T-Mobile announce event for August 25

Nearly a decade ago, T-Mobile was in bad shape, competing with industry giants like AT&T and Verizon. But in 2013, it decided to reshape the wireless industry by debuting its Simple Choice plan at its Un-carrier 1.0 event. Since that time, the carrier has held numerous Un-carrier events, each one bringing something new and shaking up the wireless industry. Tomorrow, it looks like T-Mobile will take things to the next level, as it has been revealed that it will partner with SpaceX.

Elon Musk, who is many things, including SpaceX’s Chief Engineer, revealed through Twitter that the company would be holding an event in partnership with T-Mobile. T-Mobile CEO and President Mike Sievert will be in attendance and will also provide an update on what’s to come. While the details are pretty scant at this point, the description found in the YouTube live stream states that it will discuss “how T-Mobile and SpaceX will work together to increase connectivity.”

If unfamiliar, SpaceX not only manufactures spacecrafts but also provides satellite internet service to remote and rural areas. Currently, the service is deployed in parts of the United States, Europe, Australia, and South America. Within these current areas, there are a lot of areas that are not covered. It has been reported that even with a good connection, the service can be spotty. While the upcoming event could announce just about anything, there is the possibility that SpaceX might utilize T-Mobile’s current 5G internet service to cover some gaps.

Over the past couple of years, T-Mobile has branched out from being a wireless carrier to providing internet to homes and businesses. The carrier has leveraged its 5G wireless coverage to provide a reliable and affordable alternative to traditional internet providers. Because of this, the company has managed to secure over a million subscribers. It recently launched its Internet Freedom strategy at its Un-carrier event, debuting a 5G home internet plan that costs just $50 and comes with additional perks. The company even vowed to pay for termination fees if in contract with other providers.

As mentioned before, it really is anyone’s guess as to what might be announced, but luckily we won’t have to wait long. The event will take place at SpaceX Starbase, which is located in Texas. The event is scheduled for August 25 at 7 pm CT. If interested, you can watch the live stream, which is embedded above.

Source: SpaceX, Elon Musk (Twitter)