If you're someone that needs to use satellite internet service, and also do so while driving around, Starlink's expanded offering might be for you.

SpaceX has been expanding its service offerings at a rapid pace lately, and today, it announced that it will now offer satellite internet service for vehicles on the move. While not an entirely new service tier, it will require new hardware, making it quite an expensive investment.

SpaceX is expanding the capabilities of its Starlink for RVs satellite internet service through the use of a new antenna called Flat High Performance Starlink. This new antenna will allow high-speed and low-latency internet for vehicles that are on the move. The new antenna will grant users this capability by taking advantage of a wider field of view and enhanced GPS capabilities, which will allow it to connect to more satellites. However, this new antenna is different from the standard RV satellite version, as it's meant to be mounted to a vehicle.

While this a good option for some, it won't come cheap, as SpaceX is charging $2,500 for the new antenna. Thankfully, it looks like the monthly service fee remains the same, costing $135 per month. For the most part, this kind of application will be reserved for a very special type of client with highly specific needs. But it's good that SpaceX offers it as an option. As part of its expansion, the firm recently announced Starlink Aviation, which provides satellite service for airplanes. Prior to that, it expanded its satellite internet coverage to include marine vessels.

For the most part, it looks like satellite service is starting to catch on, with T-Mobile going all in over the next few years so that it can provide its customers with an emergency network, and Amazon moving forward at a rapid pace to launch its own network in the next few years. If you're interested in Starlink, you can check out its offerings by hitting the source link below. For the most part, service starts at $110 per month, and the price of the antenna can vary. Currently, the cheapest option for an antenna starts at $599, and it can go as high as $150,000 if you're thinking about mounting to your plane. But if you're going to be grounded, it might be a better option to check with cellular providers to see if the options they have will work for you.

