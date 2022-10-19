SpaceX Starlink will now provide high-speed internet for planes, but it won’t be cheap

Today, SpaceX announced that it is expanding its satellite internet service to cover airplanes. The new service, Starlink Aviation, will launch next year and will offer speeds up to 350Mbps, which is quite a bit faster than what we currently see on commercial flights.

Starlink Aviation states on its website that it will be able to provide high-speed, low-latency, in-flight internet, something that is not all that common. With speeds up to 350Mbps, those traveling would be able to do a lot more than just check email and could easily use the service to watch streaming video, make video calls, and maybe even do some online gaming. At least that last one is what Starlink thinks could be accomplished with its service.

Since this is a satellite-based internet service, it states that it would be able to provide coverage anywhere around the world. Starlink’s low-profile Aero Terminal would be able to maximize its network with its “electronically steered phased array antenna,” which provides “new levels of reliability, redundancy, and performance.” Of course, this specialized antenna needs to be installed on the plane but the company states that it doesn’t require too much time. The kit will include the aforementioned terminal, a power supply, two wireless access points, and a harness.

While all of this sounds great, the kicker is that the service will cost anywhere from $12,500 to $25,000 per month. In addition to the monthly service fee, there will also be a one-time charge for hardware that will cost $150,000. I guess the silver lining here is that there are no long-term contracts involved, and all the plans offered include unlimited data. Furthermore, the company will guarantee the equipment for as long as you are subscribed to its service. Starlink is currently taking reservations, stating that it will launch in 2023.

Satellite service has been getting quite popular lately, with Amazon getting closer to launching its own satellites. T-Mobile has also partnered with SpaceX to launch its own service in 2023. Apple has also utilized the service in its latest iPhone 14 devices, making it possible to communicate with emergency services if in a remote area.

Source: SpaceX Starlink

Via: The Verge