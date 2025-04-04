Summary Microsoft celebrates 50th anniversary with 8 themed wallpapers in light and dark modes.

Choose from one of four themes: Microsoft Mahjong, Cascading Solitaire, Yellow tulips, and Windows logo.

Download the wallpapers or preview them in the gallery for a nice computer refresh!

Today is Windows' 50th birthday! Did you get something nice? If you forgot all about it, don't worry; it seems that Microsoft is in a giving mood and has instead granted us a lovely gift to celebrate. You can now snag some really nice wallpapers to celebrate the occasion, and each one comes with its own light and dark variant to suit your computer best.

Microsoft's 50th anniversary wallpapers are real keepers