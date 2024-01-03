Key Takeaways AMD Ryzen 5 8600G benchmarks reveal its performance with scores of 24,842 in OpenCL and 30,770 in Vulcan tests.

The Ryzen 5 8600G features six cores, a maximum clock speed of 4996 MHz, and built-in Radeon 760M graphics.

The specifications were tested on an MSI computer with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and AMD may potentially announce the Ryzen 5 8000 range at CES 2024.

In November 2023, details of a range of AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs leaked online. While we didn't have all the specifications available then, more information has surfaced showing us what these chips can do. Now, AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Hawk Point benchmarks have appeared online, and it sheds some light on how this new 8000 range will shape up.

Details of the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G appear online

The details appeared as benchmarks on the Geekbench Browser website. It lists two different tests: one uses an OpenCL score, where it scored 24,842 points. The other test uses the Vulcan score, and it managed to achieve a rating of 30,770. Both of these tests were performed on the "Balanced" power plan on Windows 11 Pro.

Alongside the test results, the benchmarking shows off the specifications of the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G. It comes with built-in Radeon 760M graphics, uses six cores, and can clock in at 4996 MHz maximum. We know from a prior leak that the AMD Ryzen 5 8600 Hawk Point will still use Zen 4 cores. Here are all the details:

Name AMD Ryzen 5 8600G w/ Radeon 760M Graphics Topology 1 Processor, 6 Cores, 12 Threads Identifier AuthenticAMD Family 25 Model 117 Stepping 2 Base Frequency 4.35 GHz Cluster 1 6 Cores Maximum Frequency 4996 MHz Codename Phoenix L1 Instruction Cache 32.0 KB x 6 L1 Data Cache 32.0 KB x 6 L2 Cache 1.00 MB x 6 L3 Cache 16.0 MB x 1

Interestingly, the specifications are listed from an MSI computer sporting 32GB of DDR5 RAM. And with CES 2024 fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if AMD announces the Ryzen 5 8000 range alongside new MSI PCs. Either way, we'll have to see if the Ryzen 5 8000 range will be enough to become the best AMD CPUs for 2024.