With its Meteor Lake lineup, Intel is moving away from its long-standing 'Core i3/i5/i7/i9' branding to a simpler 'Core 3/5/7/9' nomenclature for mainstream chips and 'Core Ultra' for high-end SKUs. The first batch of Meteor Lake-powered laptops are slated to be released this December, and some of them were recently spotted online, thanks to a Bulgarian retailer seemingly jumping the gun. Now online retailers in the U.S. have started listing Meteor Lake laptops, revealing some of their key specifications and possible prices.

One of the sites that listed the upcoming laptops early is Newegg, with the listings revealing multiple MSI notebooks with Meteor Lake 'Core Ultra' processors. The listings have since been removed, but not before tipster @momomo_us (via VideoCardz) got a few tell-tale screenshots. The listed laptops include the MSI Prestige 13 AI EVO and 16 AI EVO, both of which presumably come with AI chops. The former will reportedly feature a 13.3-inch QHD OLED display and will come in two variants, powered by the Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 7 155H processors.

Both will rock 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, but the base variant will have a 512GB SSD, while the more premium model will ship with 1TB of storage. They will both reportedly have Intel Arc graphics and support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. If the listings are to be believed, they will be priced at $1,049 and $1,299, respectively. As for the 16-inch model, it will apparently be powered by the Core Ultra 5 125H CPU and come with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD. It was listed at $1,645.

Some of the other listed laptops include the Prestige 16 AI Studio, Prestige 16 AI Studio Evo, Stealth 14 AI, Stealth 14 AI Studio, Stealth 16 AI Studio, Stealth 14 AI, Creator Pro 16 AI Studio, and Stealth Pro 16 AI. According to prior reports, Meteor Lake laptops will be available for purchase from December 18, and the latest leak suggests that the aforementioned notebooks could be among the first set of devices to ship with the next-gen processors.