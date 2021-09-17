The complete specs of the Surface Go 3 leak with no surprises

Next week, Microsoft is going to be holding a big hardware event, where it’s expected to announce the Surface Book 4, the Surface Pro 8, a new Surface Pro X, the Surface Duo 2, and the Surface Go 3. Probably the least exciting of the bunch is the Surface Go 3, but thanks to WinFuture, the entire spec sheet has leaked.

Also, it’s exactly what we were expecting. Earlier leaks had shown that the CPU is going to get bumped up to an Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y or Core i3-10100Y, and the rest would stay the same. Unfortunately, if you were hoping that Microsoft might have killed off the 4GB RAM model or stopped using eMMC in the 64GB storage variant, you’re out of luck. As we’ve often seen in Microsoft’s entry-level Surface hardware, you have to spend extra to get one that’s decent.

OS Windows 11 Home in S mode Display 10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3:2, contrast 1500:1 CPU Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 615 RAM 4/8 gigabytes Storage 64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD Camera 8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support Front camera 5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support Connectivity WLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, jack 3.5 millimeters, MicroSD slot Sensors Ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer Audio Dual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Battery life Up to 13 hours for typical use (manufacturer’s specification) Chasis 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm, 640 grams

If you compare this to the specs of the Surface Go 2, you’ll see a lot of similarities. The dimensions of the product are exactly the same. The weight is actually 96g more than the Surface Go 2, which is a bit curious. Perhaps there’s been an error somewhere. The display is the same, as are both cameras (yes, the Surface Go is still one of the most inexpensive ways to get a PC with an FHD webcam).

Pricing is still a question mark, but it’s probably a safe bet that the Surface Go 3 will still start at $399. The leak did have some pricing from Thailand, which works out to a starting point of €380 for 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. For a 128GB SSD, it’s €520 for 4GB RAM and €575 for 8GB RAM. Of course, Thailand prices don’t indicate how much pricing will be in the rest of the world.