Some of the best monitors out right now can end up costing an arm and a leg, but if you're trying to find a good mix between price and performance, there are some great deals out there to be had if you're willing to look. When it comes to ultrawide monitors, chances are you've seen some of the prices, with most larger models costing well over $500 to start. But today, we've found a deal so good, you won't be able to pass up. This ultrawide monitor has all the bells and whistles you'd come to expect, featuring a 43.8-inch IPS panel, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers, loads of ports — at a price that simply can't be beat coming in at just $380.

As mentioned perviously the monitor comes with 43.8-inch monitor IPS panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio at a resolution of 3840 x 1080. If you've never gone this wide before, you can imagine having two 16:9 monitors side by side to give you some kind of idea. The monitor should provide excellent color reproduction thanks to its support for 125% sRGB color gamut, HDR600, and AMD FreeSync Premium, you'll be able to obtain a high 120Hz refresh rate that's perfect for gaming.

Of course, with a monitor of this caliber, you can expect to have all the ports you'll need, whether its DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, USB-C 3.1, a 3.5mm audio, USB-A, and even USB-B. Furthermore, you're going to get dual speakers that provide an immersive sound experience and a monitor that can be positioned just the way you want it support for raising it up and down, tilt, and swivel. So, as you can see, this is pretty good monitor, especially for its current price. If interested, you can grab it now for just $380 for a limited time.