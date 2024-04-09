Not many PC manufacturers out there have the sheer recognition and popularity of HP. It's one of the biggest makers of computers, and for good reason, as the company tends to make some of the best laptops on the market each and every year.

But the company also floods the market with a ton of options, which no doubt contributes to its popularity. Focusing on the consumer brands alone, we have the Spectre, Envy, and Pavilion brands, plus the generic "HP Laptop" models. So where do you even begin to choose one? We're here to demystify HP's consumer laptop lineup so you can choose the brand that makes the most sense for you. Let's take a look at how each of these brands differ from the other.

Design and build quality

Spectre is the most premium lineup

The first thing you'll notice with any laptop is its design, so let's talk about that first. HP's four consumer laptop lineups cover a wide range of options, and on the premium side of that range is the HP Spectre lineup. The Spectre laptops, which are mostly just the Spectre x360 14 and x360 16 nowadays, come with the most premium design, featuring an aluminum chassis with some unique elements to help them stand out. Previous models had a dual-color design, but things are a bit more subdued now. Still, you get a premium design with some colors to choose from, at least on the smaller model, including Sahara Silver, Nightfall Black, and Slate Blue. These cos also have rounder edges and are generally more compact, plus the corners near the hinge are trimmed, which makes it really easy to identify a Spectre laptop at a glance.

HP Envy laptops aren't too different at first glance, as they're still pretty premium devices. Most of them have a metal chassis that feel just as premium, but they're a bit more bland and less unique. You get more plain silver colors with the occasional black, and you also see a little less attention to detail, like the keyboard keys not being color matches to the color of the laptop itself. There's also no cool trims on the corners of the laptop, so they look much more generic. Envy models are available in various sizes, but mostly you get 14-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch these days, and some of those models can be x360 versions, meaning they're convertibles.

Envy laptops also tend to have more ports than the Spectre models, but Thunderbolt support isn't quite as prevalent. Still this is firmly premium territory, and you can also tell because it uses the same angular HP glyph on the lid, rather than the round HP logo you see on the cheaper models.

Speaking of which, there's the Pavilion brand next, which is where things get a bit weird. Pavilion laptops are very varied and there are a few variants within this lineup. The Pavilion Plus models are still fairly premium, and feature metal designs and even some color options you don't often see on premium laptops. They start to get a bit heavier, but these could still fit in the Envy lineup, and even include the same HP glyph.

The HP Pavilion Aero is more focused on being lightweight, with a magnesium chassis but otherwise more mainstream design. This model already lacks the Thunderbolt ports of higher-end brands, and that's the case with the more general Pavilion laptops, too. These models use a mix of plastic and metal and tend to be thicker and heavier than the Envy and Spectre laptops, while also losing ports like Thunderbolt in favor of more classic ports. These are also the models that have the classic round HP logo, making it clear which laptops are more so on the lower end.

At the bottom of the barrel we have the basic HP Laptop models, which are as simple as it gets. These laptops are all made of plastic and come in a wide range of sizes, from 14 inches to 17. Most of them will come in either silver or black colorways, but some do offer more options, but even then, sometimes the color of the lid may change, but not the entire laptop. These are often ticker and heavier laptops, and they also miss out on faster ports like Thunderbolt or even USB 3.2 Gen 2. They're really cheap, and it shows.

Displays, cameras, and audio

Choosing the best multimedia experience

The display is another area where you'll see big differences between HP's laptops. The Spectre lineup is, of course, leading the pack with both the 14-inch and 16-inch models having a 16:10 aspect ratio. The 14-inch model comes with a 2.8K OLED panel by default, and the 16-inch version starts with a Quad HD+ IPS display but also offers a 2.8K OLED upgrade if you want the best quality possible. These are both fantastic screens, and they'll give you the most premium experience. These laptops offer the best media experience overall, since they also include quad speakers for audio and an industry-leading 9MP webcam, which you can't find anywhere else.

The step-down to the Envy lineup is immediately obvious. Here, all the models start with a more standard Full HD resolution and an IPS panel, though some models have upgrade options. Some Envy 17 models have an option 4K panel, though it's still IPS. The latest Envy x360 models, both in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, also offer 2.8K OLED panel options, though, so you can get a comparable experience to the Spectre family. These laptops also have the more modern 16:10 aspect ratio, though the Envy 17 still uses a 16:9 display. Some previous generations also included 15-inch models, also with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Envy laptops also step down to just two speakers, but they still have a great 5MP webcam.

The Pavilion lineup is once again a bit confusing. The Pavilion Plus models are up there with the Envy laptops, or even better. The latest 14-inch Pavilion Plus models start with a Quad HD+ IPS panel and have a 2.8K OLED upgrade, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio, so they could almost be compared to the Spectre laptops. The 16-inch Pavilion Plus also starts with a Quad HD+ panel. Once you step down to the other Pavilion models, though, you'll see a lot more Full HD panels, usually with a 16:9 aspect ratio, though the Pavilion Aero has a 16:10 display and the option to get a Quad HD+ resolution. You'll also notice that most Pavilion models have a lower brightness and worse color reproduction, so they look less vibrant (again, the Pavilion Plus models are the exception).