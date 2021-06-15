Best external monitors for the HP Spectre x360: HP, Samsung, LG, and more

The HP Spectre x360 series comes with a premium design language and is available in a range of configurations spread across 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch options. All three size options allow you to flip the display around, giving users the flexibility of using the laptop in different modes depending on the use case. But what if you want a large screen experience? Or maybe even a dual-monitor setup to expand your productivity, especially at a time when most of us have to rely on a home-based office setup?

HP’s existing line of notebooks under the Spectre x360 range is powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake processors. Not only are they powerful, but the new chips also bring Thunderbolt 4 to the table. What this means is you have the option of connecting up to a single 8K or two 4K monitors at 60Hz, which is great for users looking for a multi-monitor setup. Let’s have a look at the best monitors for the Spectre x360 range.

HP 24mh Best budget 1080p A basic 24-inch 1080p monitor that comes with inbuilt-speakers and IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate. Buy from Amazon

HP EliteDisplay S14 Best portable monitor Carry your dual-screen setup with you with the HP EliteDisplay S14 that features a 14-inch 1080p panel and a USB-c port for seamless connectivity. Buy from Amazon

HP U28 Vivid 4K HDR performance HP's U28 features a factory-calibrated 4K HDR IPS panel which is great for studio work and it also features a host of I/O ports. Buy from Amazon

LG UltraWide 29WP60G-B Best ultra-wide monitor The LG 29-inch ultrawide monitor should be great for users looking for loads of screen real estate. It comes with a 29-inch wide IPS panel offering a full-HD (2560 x 1080) resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 99% coverage of sRGB color gamut, HDR10, and AMD FreeSync. Buy from Amazon

Samsung Business SH850 Best support for daisy chain Samsung's business class monitors feature a sleek design with a 1440p panel and support for USB-C along with daisy chain up to two of these monitors with a single connection between them. Buy from Amazon

Dell UltraSharp U3219Q Best for creative professionals Dell's 32-inch UltraSharp monitor is an excellent choice for creative professionals looking for a solid display for their photo or video editing tasks. Buy from Amazon

Our pick would be the Dell UltraSharp 32-inch U3219Q as it features a class-leading panel, a great industrial design, and a good set of I/O ports. According to Dell, the panel supports 99 percent sRGB and Rec. 709 coverage, 95 percent DCI-P3, and support for HDR400. If you’re looking for more than just one monitor for your setup, check out the Samsung Business SH850 for its easy daisy-chaining capabilities.

Did you know that HP offers 5G connectivity on the Spectre x360? But there’s a catch, and to know more, my colleague has all the answers over here. Don’t fancy the Spectre x360 series? We also have a list of some of the best HP laptops to buy this year and if you care about a secure and seamless sign-in experience, then here are the best laptops with support for Windows Hello. Additionally, check out our top picks for the best laptops of 2021.

HP Spectre x360 14 One of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the new HP Spectre x360 14 now offers a taller 2K3K OLED display along with the latest Intel's 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs. Buy from Amazon