Speed up Google Assistant by removing unused devices

Do you feel that Google Assistant on your device has become a bit slower over time? The speed at which Google Assistant picks up your command and responds depends on multiple factors, including your phone’s hardware and network speed. It turns out there’s another factor that may impact the Assistant’s speed: having Google Assistant set up on too many devices — even if those devices are no longer in active use.

Thankfully Google is aware of this issue and is rolling out a new setting (h/t Mishaal Rahman) in the Google app to let users easily remove unused Assistant devices. The setting page mentions that removing unused devices will give you “a faster Assistant [experience].” The page lists all devices you have previously used Google Assistant on. By default, the list only shows devices not used for three or more months. But you can sort it to display devices used within the last month or last week.

Get a faster Assistant by removing devices that haven’t been used in 3 months or more. This means your other Assistant devices won’t be able to communicate with the devices you removed. To add a device back, just use your Assistant on that device.

How to speed up Google Assistant by removing unused devices

Make sure you’re running the latest version of the Google app.

Open the Google app and click on your profile icon located in the top left corner.

Now click on Settings and from there select Google Assistant.

On the Google Assistant settings page, scroll down until you see “Devices” as shown below:

At the bottom of the “Devices” page, you’ll see a new section called “Remove unused device.” Click on it.

From here, you can choose which Assistant devices you want to remove. Click on the “All device” box to select all or manually select one by one.

Once you’ve selected devices, click on the blue “remove” button in the bottom right corner to complete the process. Note that doing so will also remove your Google Account from those devices and reset them to default factory settings.

It’s unclear how much of a difference this makes. I successfully removed 40 unused devices, but I can’t say for sure if I’m seeing any noticeable improvements in Google Assistant. But then again, I never had any performance issue with Assistant in the first place. In any case, if Assistant has been acting a bit sluggish on your devices, this might do the trick.

Did you notice any improvement in Google Assistant performance after removing unused devices? Let us know in the comments below.