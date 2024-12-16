A slow-charging laptop can be incredibly frustrating, especially when your device is fully discharged and you urgently need to use it. While most modern laptops are designed to charge efficiently, several factors can slow down the process. Issues like using incompatible chargers, software glitches, background processes, outdated drivers, overheating, or even how you use your laptop while plugged in can all contribute to slow charging.

Let's check out some actionable methods to speed up the laptop's charging process and keep it running optimally.

Related 5 mistakes that are shortening your laptop's lifespan If you want your laptop to last longer, you'll need to make some changes to your usage habits

10 Use the original charger and cable

The right charger ensures optimal power delivery

Close

When charging your laptop, it's crucial that you use the original adapter and charging cable that comes with the device. This ensures that there's no compatibility issue, and the laptop gets charged with maximum efficiency. Third-party chargers rarely meet the standard specifications required for proper charging. Apart from slowing down charging, they can even damage the battery if used for a long period. This is because many modern laptops, especially those with USB-C type charging, follow a power delivery standard supported only by official or original chargers with built-in power protection.

If you've misplaced the original charger adapter, look for a replacement from (or certified by) the same brand. If unavailable, get a high-quality charger from a trusted third-party manufacturer that matches your laptop's power specifications. Using the wrong cable can also affect charging speed, as not all cables are designed to handle high power.

9 Plug into a wall socket, not a power strip

Direct connections provide more stable power

Close

Many users use power strips or extension cords to charge their laptops. Of course, they are convenient, and sometimes you don't have any other option than using them, as the wall socket might be occupied or far away from your laptop. They are generally safe to use but might not deliver the same stable electricity flow as a wall socket. Additionally, many power strips distribute power across multiple devices, which can result in comparatively slow charging. Apart from that, if your power strip or extension is overloaded, power fluctuations can have a negative impact on your laptop's battery.

If you urgently need to get your laptop charged quickly, plug the charger directly into the wall socket for a stable and uninterrupted electricity flow. This helps your charger to function at its full potential. If this is not possible for regular use, purchase a branded and good-quality extension cord.

8 Avoid charging other devices with the laptop

Minimize the power load on your laptop