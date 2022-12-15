The makers of Firefox, Chrome and the Safari web browser are uniting under a common cause. Announced this morning is a new collaboration between Mozilla, Google, and Apple on Speedometer 3, a new version of the popular cross-platform web-based benchmark that measures overall performance for real-world tasks in a web browser based on demo applications.

Each of these companies made separate announcements via the Twitter accounts for their respective web browser (Apple's came on @WebKit), but there's one common theme. They all want to unite to build a joint governance model to share their work to better understand the performance of the web. This is so that browser performance can be tweaked to help the end user, regardless of which browser is being used. Additionally, the incoming Speedometer 3 benchmark will be updated to include better modern workloads such as JavaScript frameworks.

Not many details were provided other than this as it seems the partnership has just entered the initial stage of early development. More details should be coming in a few months, but there is already a GitHub listing where updates on Speedometer 3 will be shared. The latest commit on that listing came on November 3. This isn't to be confused with Speedometer 2.1, though, which is the latest stable version of the benchmark.

As you probably know, outside this partnership, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari usually compete with each other. According to statcounter.com, Google Chrome holds the bulk of the market, with a 65.86% share. Apple Safari is in second with an 18.67% share, and Mozilla Firefox is in fourth with a 3.04% share.

Microsoft Edge is in third with a 4.45% share, but it was not part of this partnership. Microsoft's web browser is based on the Chromium engine used by Chrome, whereas Firefox is based on Gecko and Safari on Apple Webkit.

Source: Twitter (1, 2, 3)