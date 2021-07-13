Speedtest can now tell you if your Android phone can stream 4K videos

If you have ever tried to measure the speed of your internet connection, you have probably come across Speedtest. Speedtest has been around for a long time and has an app for all major platforms to let you keep tabs on your internet speed from pretty much any device. In February, Ookla rolled out a new feature to Speedtest for iOS to let users measure the video streaming experience. Now the company is finally bringing the video quality test to the Android version.

Ookla on Monday announced it’s expanding the video streaming test to the Android app. When you update to the latest version of the Speedtest app on your Android device, you’ll see a new Video tab in the bottom row.

The test starts with the adaptive bitrate test and then plays a series of short video clips at increasing resolutions. It stops when it reaches 4K resolution. At the end of the test, it will show the maximum resolution that your internet can handle. It will also show you stats like load time in milliseconds and buffering.

The new test lets users quickly figure out whether their current internet is capable of supporting a high-quality streaming experience or not. Although you can always rely on raw bandwidth numbers to figure out whether or not your internet is fast enough to stream 4K videos, the video test is a more practical and easy-to-understand benchmark for non-tech savvy users.

The video streaming test is now available in the latest version of the Speedtest app. If you want to check out whether your mobile internet or broadband can stream 4K videos, download the new version of Speedtest from the link below.

Earlier this year, the Speedtest app added more detailed coverage maps for top network operators across the world.